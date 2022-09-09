Giancarlo Stanton’s HR record chase advice for Aaron Judge

Go beyond the box score with the Bombers Sign up for Inside the Yankees by Dan Martin, exclusively on Sports+.

The last player to make a run at what many believe is the legitimate home run record sits near Aaron Judge in the Yankees clubhouse.

In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton put together an MVP season in Miami, finishing with 59 homers, leaving him one shy of Babe Ruth and two behind Roger Maris’ standard of 61, set in 1961.

“I definitely would have liked to round it out,’’ Stanton said. “But the goal is to help the team win, and I did that.”

Now he’s got a front-row seat to what Gerrit Cole called “the Aaron Judge show,” and Stanton knows better than anyone what’s in store for Judge as he gets closer to Maris’ mark.

“As you get higher in the 50s, you can see the attention goes up with each one, and you have to stay focused,’’ Stanton said. “You have to be like a laser and block that out, the same as blocking out all types of noise. You have to keep doing what got you there. Obviously, things are gonna creep in. It’s our job to stay even-keeled.”

Giancarlo Stanton won the NL MVP award in 2017, when he hit 59 homers and drove in 132 runs for the Marlins. Getty Images

Indeed, with each homer that brings him closer to 60 or beyond, Judge is asked about catching Maris and, in some cases, Barry Bonds’ PED-tainted single-season record of 73.

“I understood it,’’ Stanton said. “The higher the number, the smaller the company. You’re trying to do something not many people have done, so it comes with the territory.”

So far, Judge clearly has had no issues with the added spotlight. In the first game of So far, Judge clearly has had no issues with the added spotlight. In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep of the Twins in The Bronx, Judge went deep for the fourth straight game (the second time this season he’s gone on such a streak) to bring his total to 55 with 26 games to go — before being kept in the ballpark in the nightcap and again in Thursday night’s 4-3 loss.

By comparison, Stanton in 2017 got to 55 in Game 150, a Marlins home game against the Mets. It left him just a dozen games to finish the job. Stanton reached 59 with a pair of homers on Sept. 28, the opener of a four-game series against the Braves in Miami to close out the regular season. With three games to go — and the Braves and Marlins out of the playoff hunt — Stanton said he noticed a shift in how opponents pitched to him.

Stanton noticed opposing pitchers change their approach to him the closer he got to 61 homers, and he ultimately fell short of by two. Getty Images

“You’ve got the pressure you’re dealing with, plus no one wants to give up [number] 60,’’ Stanton said. “They pitch you differently. And I probably gave away an at-bat or two in those last few games.” Still, the Braves did pitch to him: He didn’t walk once in those last three games.

Stanton stood one short of Ruth and two behind Maris on the season’s final day. Marlins manager Don Mattingly had Stanton bat leadoff to give him the most at-bats possible.

Stanton went 2-for-5, but didn’t homer and struck out in the ninth in his final plate appearance — all with Derek Jeter, set to take control of the Marlins that offseason, looking on from a suite.

“I gave it my all,” Stanton said afterward.

This year, opponents already are employing a different strategy with Judge — and it has nothing to do with not wanting to give up a record-tying homer. It’s simply the smart thing to do because Judge has been beating teams nearly by himself.

With the Yankees offense struggling around him, Aaron Judge has seen fewer good pitches to hit, which could complicate his home-run chase. Bill Kostroun

Like the fans and much of the rest of baseball, Stanton wants to see how it plays out.

“This is part of the ride we’re on,’’ Stanton said. “All year, he’s been a huge part of our success, and it’s gonna be cool to see how it goes.”

Ohtani Lite?

Ronald Guzman made a lackluster first impression in his Yankees debut on Wednesday — he struck out four times and hit into a double play — but he’s hoping to be able to prove he’s worth keeping around in the majors.

The 27-year-old first baseman has spent the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he’s hit well (a slash line of .260/.357/.466) while also working on becoming MLB’s next two-way player.

After throwing about a dozen bullpen sessions and some live batting practices, Guzman said he hoped to be able to pitch in a game with SWB, perhaps even this weekend, before he was called up by the Yankees due to Anthony Rizzo’s IL stint.

Guzman, a lefty, pitched while growing up, but eventually switched to first base to focus on hitting.

Ronald Guzman is a first baseman by trade, but his pitching in bullpen sessions at Triple-A this season caught the attention of Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

In 2020, while he had some down time with the Rangers’ taxi squad, Guzman picked up a ball near the mound and fired it home. It registered at 95 mph on the radar gun.

“Everybody was impressed, so they said, ‘Do you want to try actually throwing a pitch?’” Guzman said. “So I went on the mound and threw 96.”

The Rangers’ curiosity never carried Guzman beyond throwing some bullpen sessions. And with a chance to win the first base job in Texas the next year, Guzman put pitching aside to focus on the position battle.

A knee injury, though, ended Guzman’s 2021 season after seven games. This past offseason, he signed a minor league deal with the Yankees.

Guzman said he spoke to the Yankees about pitching, but because of the late start to spring training due to the MLB lockout and his own visa issues, Guzman didn’t get a chance to throw until the start of the minor league season.

“I had time down there, so I thought I’d give it a shot,’’ Guzman said.

Pitching coach Matt Blake said he’s seen some video of Guzman working as a pitcher with SWB, and sees something there.

“He definitely has to tighten up, command-wise, but the stuff looked good,’’ Blake said. “He’s an athletic left-hander with life on the fastball.”

Guzman is no Shohei Ohtani on the mound — or at the plate — but teams have used position players to pitch more in recent years, and Guzman figures he’d be at an advantage in that role.

“Guys are out there throwing 60, so if I can get people out, that will be good for me,’’ Guzman said.

Checking in on some recent friends

Hayden Wesneski and a number of Yankees prospects at the deadline have found early success with their new teams. AP

Add Hayden Wesneski to the list of minor leaguers the Yankees gave up at the trade deadline who have since made their MLB debuts. And like the rest, he had some immediate success.

The 24-year-old right-hander — sent to the Cubs in exchange for Scott Effross — threw five shutout innings Tuesday in his first appearance for Chicago. (Effross, who pitched to a 3.24 ERA in eight games with the Yankees, remains on the IL because of a shoulder strain.)

From the trade package that brought pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees: Ken Waldichuk allowed four runs in 10 innings in his first two starts with the A’s, and JP Sears has a 2.63 ERA through five starts.

Though Montas struggled in his first few weeks following the trade, he is coming off his best start as a Yankee (five shutout innings against Tampa Bay), and Trivino had pitched well (one earned run allowed in 15 appearances) before being sidelined by back spasms.