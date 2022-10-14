Giancarlo Stanton turns controversial call into Yankees home run

At first, it was a bad call. Seconds later, it was a gift.

Shortly after being visibly upset about Shane Bieber’s 3-1 pitch being called a strike in the bottom of the first inning Friday, Giancarlo Stanton turned his anger into power. The Yankees slugger crushed the next pitch to the short porch for a two-run home run and a quick 2-0 lead over the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Giancarlo Stanton reacts to the call

Giancarlo Stanton homers in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Guardians.

Giancarlo Stanton after hitting the home run

Where the pitch to Giancarlo Stanton was compared to the strike zone



Stanton is not one to show his emotions at the plate, but he was demonstrative when home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak called Bieber’s 3-1, low-and-outside cutter a strike. The DH had taken a few steps towards first base, then threw his hands up when he heard the call.

But Bieber’s next pitch was a 93 mph fastball on the outer half and Stanton didn’t miss, smacking it into the right-field seats and watching it go as he walked down the first-base line.

The home run was Stanton’s 10th in 20 career playoff games – this one with an assist from the umpire.