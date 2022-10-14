Giancarlo Stanton turns controversial call into Yankees home run

At first, it was a bad call. Seconds later, it was a gift.
Shortly after being visibly upset about Shane Bieber’s 3-1 pitch being called a strike in the bottom of the first inning Friday, Giancarlo Stanton turned his anger into power. The Yankees slugger crushed the next pitch to the short porch for a two-run home run and a quick 2-0 lead over the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Stanton is not one to show his emotions at the plate, but he was demonstrative when home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak called Bieber’s 3-1, low-and-outside cutter a strike. The DH had taken a few steps towards first base, then threw his hands up when he heard the call.
But Bieber’s next pitch was a 93 mph fastball on the outer half and Stanton didn’t miss, smacking it into the right-field seats and watching it go as he walked down the first-base line.
The home run was Stanton’s 10th in 20 career playoff games – this one with an assist from the umpire.