Giancarlo Stanton is crushed over his latest Yankees injury

Giancarlo Stanton is back in an all-too-familiar place, but he isn’t taking it lightly.

The Yankees slugger was hard on himself Thursday while talking about the frustration of being back on the injured list – for the seventh time since the start of 2019, most of them for lower-half, soft-tissue injuries – this time with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out for six weeks.

“The disbelief and disappointment at this stage is hard to put into words and comprehend,” Stanton said in his first comments since sustaining the injury last Saturday.

Asked if the injury happened because of the intensity of giving 100 percent on the bases – he felt it while pulling into second base on a double – Stanton said he didn’t know.

“Either way, it’s unacceptable, this often, right now,” he said. “The team relies on me and I can’t have this continue to happen and put us in … a spot that we weren’t prepared for. There’s guys to fill the role that’ll do just fine, but at the same time, it’s my duty and responsibility to be out there.”

Told that it sounded like he was blaming himself, Stanton indicated he was, even if most of his injuries have been somewhat out of his hands.





Giancarlo Stanton is out six weeks with a hamstring strain. Michelle Farsi/New York Post

“I can’t control it, and at the same time, it shouldn’t be happening,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘Hey, it’ll be OK later,’ this and that. I prepare my whole life – this is everything I put in for, so it’s very disappointing and frustrating. You want to keep a positive outlook, which I have, but at the same time, it’s just so unbelievable.

“In the peak of midseason form and now I’m back to square one, walking freaking three feet at a time to get back to the motions that I need to be allowed to play. So yeah.”

Informed of his player’s comments, manager Aaron Boone threw his support behind Stanton’s work.

“The one thing I can say in Giancarlo’s case is I don’t question his professionalism and his commitment to doing all he needs to do to stay healthy and to be healthy,” Boone said. “There’s clearly that frustration and Giancarlo feels that responsibility.





Giancarlo Stanton doubles on April 15, 2023. Robert Sabo for NY Post

“He feels a responsibility to this team, this organization, to be the great player that he is, but to be able to do it more and more often. So I think there’s that disappointment and frustration. He feels bad for us. But I don’t say ‘unacceptable’ because I know the person and what he goes through and how he prepares.”