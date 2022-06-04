Giancarlo Stanton back in Yankees lineup to face Tigers

Giancarlo Stanton is back after the minimum stay on the 10-day injured list.

The Yankees activated Stanton off the IL on Saturday ahead of their game against the Tigers in The Bronx, inserting him at DH and batting cleanup.

Stanton had landed on the IL on May 25 with what the club first described as a right calf strain before clarifying it was ankle inflammation.

Giancarlo Stanton is back in the Yankees lineup on Saturday. Corey Sipkin

Before being pulled from the May 24 game with the injury, Stanton was helping to fuel the Yankees lineup. He was hitting .285 with 11 home runs and a .862 OPS across 40 games.

Stanton had also started in right field for 19 of those 40 games, allowing the Yankees better lineup flexibility.

To make room for Stanton on the 26-man roster, the Yankees optioned Miguel Andujar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The left fielder had done a solid job filling in while the Yankees dealt with injuries, playing serviceable defense and batting .268 with a .596 OPS.