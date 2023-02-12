Get up to $1,250 in bet credits for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl bets

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can claim an incredible new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. The promo code allows new users to place a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, and if it loses, that same amount gets returned back as bet credits. If a bettor signs up and makes a losing first bet of $100, they would still get back $100 in bet credits, and so on up to $1,250.

Click the button below to learn how to score $1,250 bet credits on Caesars for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. The credits can be used on any sport on Caesars if you don’t want to bet on the Super Bowl.

Caesars Promo Code

<br />

New customers on Caesars can use promo code NPBONUSFULL to get up to $1,250 in bet credits. It just requires an initial wager of at least $10, and there’s no reason to worry about losing money because you get back losing bets in the form of bet credits. You get back the same dollar amount you initially wagered — up to $1,250.

If you win, you receive your winnings just like normal. The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

Super Bowl 2023 preview

The NFL is down to its final two teams as Super Bowl LVII kicks off this Sunday night between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are no plucky underdogs or Cinderella stories to root for in this game since both the Eagles and Chiefs were No. 1 seeds in the playoffs after each finishing the regular season 14-3.

As such, Caesars Sportsbook expects a close game and favors Philadelphia by 1.5 points. Kansas City is +105 on the money line, while Philly is -125 to win, and the over/under sits at 51 points.

The Eagles do appear to have a better overall roster so it makes sense they are favored, but the Chiefs are always in a game if Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are suiting up.

Let’s hope for another great Super Bowl tonight, and if you want to get in on the action, use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and go to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the necessary details and verify your information. Enter promo code NPBONUSFULL when asked. Make your initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your bet credits will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the bet credits within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Profit Boosts



21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.