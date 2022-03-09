Get up to $1,100 insurance on your College Hoops Bet

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, with a whole host of NCAA basketball on show.



Caesars NY – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Caesars IL – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars AZ – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars CO – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars IA – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars IN – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars LA – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars MI – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars NJ – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars TN – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars VA – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Caesars WV – Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,100 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

What do you get with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?



Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?



Caesars Promo Code NYPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get up to $1,100 in first bet insurance Caesars Promo Code T&Cs New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

Upcoming Sports Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook



College teams across the nation are competing in conference tournaments this week, as schools compete for a bid into the NCAA tournament.

The No. 2 ranked team in the nation kick off their conference tournament this week, as Arizona go in search of a first Pac-12 win in four years. History says UCLA should win this tournament, with 11 national championships, but the Bruins face tough competition from Oregon, USC, and Washington State.

Duke holds the top seed in the ACC tournament, but their rivals North Carolina Tar Heels will have plenty of confidence coming into the tournament. The fifth-seeded Wake Forest are the only team in the conference other than Duke that sits among the top three in offensive and defensive efficiency, and are this year’s dark horses.

The Big West has had five different tourney champions in the last five that were completed, and this year’s go-around is wide-open. Top-seeded Long Beach State and No. 2-seeded Cal State Fullerton have byes into the quarterfinals, but UC Irvine is the team to keep an eye on.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook New Customer Offer



<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise they will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers



Caesars College Hoops Parlay Bonuses



Caesars’ NCAA basketball parlay bonus offer is simple. All you need to do is place a standard parlay of $20+ with 4+ legs and +400 or longer odds on men’s college basketball and receive a $10 free bet.

You can claim one free bet per day, and your free bets will be in your account within 48 hours of placing your parlay.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus



21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.