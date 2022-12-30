Get last-minute Utah vs. Penn State tickets

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



Forget the Rose Bowl Parade — this year’s main attraction is even better.

On Jan. 2, the 10-2 Penn State Nittany Lions will battle the 10-3 Utah Utes for the Leishman Trophy in Pasadena, CA, for what will be the final official Rose Bowl.

You read that right.

Next year the game will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal. Then, the following season, things change even more as the Rose Bowl is worked into the upcoming NCAA Playoff expansion.

All that being said, this historic matchup should be a doozy.

Penn State, ranked 11th in the country, cobbled together their impressive season behind coach James Franklin, the stellar play of veteran quarterback Sean Clifford and freshman running back Nicholas Singleton.

No. 8 Utah started the season slowly but ended up straightening out their act and defeated USC not once but twice (!) to land a spot in the top ten thanks to quarterback Cameron Rising’s 25-touchdown season and long-tenured coach Kyle Whittingham’s sideline wizardry.

And, if you act fast, you can still grab last-minute tickets to see these two top contenders duke it out for the final Rose Bowl bragging rights.

As an added bonus, we should mention that tickets are going for as low as $88 before fees on Vivid Seats.

That’s less than $100 to see witness history.

All prices are subject to fluctuation.

The Rose Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. PST.

How to watch the Rose Bowl Parade in person

The annual Rose Bowl Parade will march down Colorado Ave. for 5 1/2 miles on New Year’s Day with Grand Marshal and former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Tickets for the parade start at $53 before fees on Vivid Seats.

All tickets can be found here.

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship

While this year’s Rose Bowl won’t take either team to the National Championship, the Fiesta Bowl between (2) Michigan and 3 (TCU) and the Peach Bowl between (1) Georgia and (4) Ohio State will.

Set to take place Jan. 9 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, tickets are a bit pricier than they are for this year’s Rose Bowl but may fluctuate due to demand.

Want to see how much they’re going for? Click here.

How to watch the Rose Bowl

As you may have expected, the Rose Bowl is airing on ESPN.

If you want to stream the game, you can on several services including ESPN, Sling, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

