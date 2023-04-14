Get Islanders-Hurricanes tickets for NHL playoffs first round

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



After missing the postseason in 2022, the Islanders are back and ready to compete for the Stanley Cup once again this year.

Starting Monday, April 17, Lane Lambert’s Islanders will take on the No. 1 seed Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

And the team will need all the support from Islanders faithful they can muster when they play at their home UBS Arena in Games three, four and six.

Although they have a few things working in their favor like a strong finish to the regular season and an injury to Hurricanes’ star forward Andrei Svechnikov keeping him out of the series, the fans will have to give stars Ilya Sorokin, Bo Horvat and the returning Mathew Barzal all they’ve got if they want to advance.

Thankfully, fans can still pick up tickets to root on the Islanders on their home ice for reasonable prices.

At the time of publication, the lowest price we found on tickets was $124 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Not bad considering ticket prices start at $277 before fees at Madison Square Garden for the Rangers-Devils series.

Want to go to a game and help the Islanders upset the Hurricanes?

Here’s everything you need to know and more.

All prices listed above are subject to fluctuation.

Islanders 2023 playoff schedule

A complete calendar including dates and links to the cheapest upper and lower level seats available can be found below.

Game date Upper-level ticket

prices start at Lower-level ticket

prices start at Game 3

TBD at UBS Arena $138 $189 Game 4

TBD at UBS Arena $124 $182 Game 6

TBD at UBS Arena $166 $196

Want to snag tickets to a later round? You can grab tickets here for all hypothetical Islanders playoff home games all the way up to the Stanley Cup.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

About the Hurricanes

In mid-March, the Hurricanes stopped into New York for a home-and-home against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and their home PNC Arena.

The series was a wash — the Hurricanes won 3-2 on March 21 and the Rangers came out on top with a 2-1 victory on March 23.

If you want to read more about Hurricanes’ star goalie Frederik Andersen’s saves and the team’s aggressive style of play even in a loss, you can find the Post’s recap of the game here.

Click here for all of the New York Post’s coverage of the Carolina Hurricanes.

How to watch the Islanders and Hurricanes on TV

Fans hoping to catch the Islanders from the comfort of their own home are in luck.

All games will be broadcast on MSG, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT and TBS — just make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

The Stanley Cup Finals will air on TNT starting June 3.

