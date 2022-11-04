Get Astros-Phillies World Series 2023 tickets for Games 6 and 7

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



This is what baseball is all about.

After 162 regular season games, three rounds of playoffs and five back-and-forth World Series contests, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to Houston’s Minute Maid Park to battle it out for the 2022 title.

With Jeremy Peña’s Astros up 3-2, both games 6 and 7 could see the home team coming away victorious and cracking open the champagne.

Alternatively, with all the chips on the table, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Bryce Harper’s visiting Phillies who are on the brink of elimination.

Therefore, it’s more important than ever for Astros and Phillies fans to show their support and cheer for their respective squads in these final fall classic matchups for all the marbles.

Amazingly, tickets are not only available— some prices have actually dropped.

We couldn’t believe it either.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of all the cheapest upper and lower level tickets we found on Vivid Seats for games 6 and 7.

Best World Series ticket prices

Game 6 at Minute Maid Park (Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:03 p.m. | Framber Valdez vs. Zach Wheeler)

Upper level tickets start at $664 (tickets were at $618 on Monday, Oct. 31)

Lower level tickets start at $851 (tickets were at $972 on Monday, Oct. 31)

Game 7 at Minute Maid Park (Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7:03 p.m. | TBD vs. TBD)

Upper level tickets start at $539 (tickets were at $617 on Monday, Oct. 31)

Lower level tickets start at $836 (tickets were at $970 on Monday, Oct. 31)

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Other Astros news

There is a petition for Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, 71, will throw out the first pitch at Game 6.

“Mattress Mack bet $10 million that the Astros would take it all and could stand to win $75 million.

Better yet, he will give his winnings away.

For a fuller picture of the man throwing the pitch, check out the New York Post’s story here.

