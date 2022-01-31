Get a Super Bowl odds boost on Rams or Bengals

Commercial content, 21+



FanDuel is giving new customers the chance to back their Super Bowl winner pick at the incredible odds of 56/1 – with the winnings paid in CASH, not free bets.

This NFL season has been crazy, full of upsets, controversial trades and high-scoring affairs. The NFL playoffs continued the trend, with so many underdog wins and huge scores.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet to decide it all, with two high flying offenses going head to head in the biggest game in America.

This FanDuel promotion is simple to claim. Just follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, and place a $5 moneyline bet on the team you think will win. If you are correct – you get $280.

Whoever you think will win the big game in February, you won’t find better odds anywhere else.

What are the regular Super Bowl 2022 odds?

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points: 49.5 Los Angeles Rams (-4) -110 -200 Over: -110 Cincinnati Bengals (+4) -110 +165 Under: -110

If you’re using FanDuel’s Super Bowl boosted odds offer to bet on the favorites, you would ordinarily need to place a $550 wager on the Rams moneyline to return a profit of $280 cash. If it’s the Bengals you fancy, you’d still need to place $160 to win $280 of profit. With FanDuel’s offer, simply a $5 wager on either team will return a $280 cash profit.

Following conference championship weekend, the Rams have opened as favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Despite the Bengals taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, Cincinnati are the underdogs for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

Joe Burrow has led a transformation of the Bengals franchise, and a team that won just four games in the 2020 season is now playing for the Lombardi trophy. Beating the Raiders, Titans and Chiefs on their way to California, the Bengals cannot be overlooked.

The Rams left it late against the 49ers, as Matthew Stafford led his side to the largest fourth-quarter comeback in NFC Championship game history. Cooper Kupp, who caught two touchdowns, will surely play a vital role in the Rams’ attempt at winning the Super Bowl.

The Rams are in familiar territory after losing in the big game to the Patriots in 2018. Not only will they be playing for the Super Bowl for the second time in four years, they’ll also be doing it at their home stadium. They’re the second team in history to do so, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning at their home stadium last year.

Whichever team you take, there’s plenty of reasons for backing them. The Bengals have defied sportsbooks throughout the postseason, and once more enter as underdogs. For the Rams, at home and once more playing as favorites, could it be too good to be true?

Place a $5 bet on any moneyline market on Super Bowl 56. If the team you've bet on wins, you'll be awarded $280 in real cash. These winnings will be issued to you within 72 hours of the game finishing.

In order to get involved and claim this generous offer from FanDuel, simply head over to their sportsbook and sign up for your brand-new sports betting account. Please note, you will need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app in order to claim this promotion, with this offer being unavailable on desktop.

After you’ve set your account up, simply make a deposit of at least $10 and place a $5 wager on either the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals moneyline market for Super Bowl 56.

Should the team you’ve bet on win, you’ll be rewarded with $280 in cash, with this being placed into your account within 72 hours of the game you’ve bet on coming to an end.

You are able to withdraw this cash immediately, or alternatively, can continue to gamble with these funds on whichever markets you please on your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.