Get a massive offer for MNF

New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when they register with the promo code NPBONUSFULL. This is one of the best offers around, as it is $250 more than you would typically find at other online sportsbooks.

How to use your Caesars new customer offer

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Sign up and register your account with promo code NPBONUSFULL. Deposit into your account. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop up to $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets to your account within 72 hours. The free bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.

Is it time to invest in the Patriots?

Coming into this matchup, the New England Patriots are clearly the more motivated side. They sit just one game out of the final spot in the AFC playoff picture.

The Patriots are just one game behind the New York Jets, a team they beat twice this year. However, the Patriots need to finish their season strong if they want to take the Jets’ spot.

New York plays Buffalo this week, so the odds are that they will lose, and the Patriots can pull even if they defeat Arizona tonight. Although, New England will then need to find ways to win three of their final four games.

Their remaining schedule is as follows: at Las Vegas, then two at home against Cincinnati and Miami, before rounding out the season at Buffalo. While they may not be favorites in their final three games, they can certainly pull off upsets.

Looking ahead, they may only need to win one game against either Cincinnati or Miami, as they could have the edge in Week 18 against Buffalo with them resting starters.

The Patriots are +235 to make the playoffs, which is sizable value for a team in their situation.

