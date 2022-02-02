Get a massive deposit bonus

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on one of the biggest new customer offers with Caesars sportsbook. Check out how to claim your first deposit bonus ahead of a huge schedule of sports.

Get a First Deposit Bonus of up to $1,500

<br />

New customers at Caesars can now take advantage of the first deposit match offer of up to $1500.

When it comes to free bet offers, Caesars offer is one of the best, with a generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher first deposit match at any other book.

Ahead of Super Bowl 2022, Caesars has opened up this offer to all states where it operates, meaning you can get $1,500 in free bets for the big game.

Just use the bonus code NPBONUSCZR at sign-up, and you’ll be able to match your first deposit up to $1,500.

What is the Caesars promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get your first deposit matched up to $1500 in free bets Caesars Promo T&Cs 21+. New Customers Only. First time Deposit Only. T&Cs apply.

Caesars Free NBA Jersey Offer

Fan of the NBA? Get your hands on a free NBA Jersey this season with Caesars. Simply place at least $100 in real money wagers on NBA games before the 7th of February to get a $150 NBA store gift card!

Once your wagers have settled, the offer will be emailed to the email address registered to your account within 7 days. Minimum odds of -200 are required.

There’s only days before this offer expires, so make sure you take advantage of a free NBA Jersey while you still can!

Caesars promotions for existing customers



In addition to the fantastic new customer offer, Caesars Sportsbook also has a number of exciting promotions available for existing customers with the promotions below currently available.

Monday Night Millions

21+, T&Cs apply

Simply place a $10 pregame, full-game point spread wager on the “Monday Night Millions” promotion market on Caesars Sportsbook to be in with a chance of winning a $10,000,000 prize.

Win four of these bets in a row to win a $50 free bet, and get a $100 free bet and $200 free bet when you win eight and 12 bets in a row, respectively.

Win 21 Monday Night Millions bets in a row this season to win a $10,000,000 prize. However, it’s important to remember that if one of these bets loses, or you forget to wager on just one Monday, your streak will be reset back to zero.

Refer a Friend and get a bonus

21+. T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets – simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.

FanDuel Super Bowl Boosted Odds Offer

<br />

As well as the BetMGM new customer promotions, FanDuel are giving new customers the chance to get 56-1 odds on Super Bowl 56.

This FanDuel promotion is simple to claim. Just follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, place a $5 moneyline bet on the team you think will win. If you are correct – you get $280.