Get a huge Super Bowl odds boost

Commercial content. 21+



FanDuel is giving new customers the chance to back their Super Bowl 2022 winner pick at incredible odds of 56/1 – with the winnings paid in CASH, not free bets.

Get $280 Cash if your team wins the 2022 Super Bowl

<br />

The 2021 NFL season has without a doubt been one of the most exciting seasons to date. Super Bowl 56 is finally upon us, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet to decide it all, with two high flying offenses going head to head in the biggest game in America.

While you may have to wait six months for your team to play another game, FanDuel is offering new customers an amazing odds boost on either the Bengals or Rams, meaning you’ll have a team to back in the big game.

This FanDuel promotion is simple to claim. Just follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, place a $5 moneyline bet on the team you think will win. If you are correct – you get $280.

<br />

What are the regular Super Bowl 2022 odds?

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points: 48.5 Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) -120 -200 Over: -110 Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) +135 +168 Under: -110

Given the current odds, you would usually need to place a $550 wager on the Rams moneyline to return a profit of $280 cash. Or if you’re wagering your money on the Bengals, you’d still need to place $160 to win $280 of profit. With FanDuel’s offer, a $5 wager on either team will return a $280 cash profit.

The Rams have opened as favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI – unsurprising as they’re playing in their home stadium. Despite the Bengals taking down the Chiefs in overtime, Cincinnati are the underdogs for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

H2 – How to claim FanDuel’s Enhanced Odds Super Bowl Offer

<br />

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking above. Press the ‘Bet Now’ button and select the state you’re in. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App. Enter and verify your personal information. Read and understand the offer’s terms and conditions. Finish this process and create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Make an initial deposit of $10+. Place a $5 bet on any moneyline market on Super Bowl 56. If the team you’ve bet on wins, you’ll be awarded $280 in real cash. These winnings will be issued to you within 72 hours of the game finishing. You are free to withdraw these funds immediately once they’ve been placed into your account.

In order to get involved and claim this generous offer from FanDuel, simply head over to their sportsbook and sign-up for your brand-new sports betting account. Please note, you will need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app in order to claim this promotion, with this offer being unavailable on desktop.

Make your Super Bowl bet risk-free with BetMGM

<br />

As well as FanDuel’s fantastic Super Bowl offer, BetMGM gives new customers a completely risk-free bet of up to $1000. All you need to do is sign up through the link above, make a deposit and place your first wager. If your bet loses, you’ll receive the wagered amount in free bets.