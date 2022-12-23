Get a Deposit Match up to $1,000 for Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Commercial content. 21+.



Wake Forest vs. Missouri pick

Bowl season continues to roll on and we’ve got a good matchup tonight in the Gasparilla Bowl when the Missouri Tigers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Missouri enters this game at 6-6 while Wake Forest comes in at 7-5 and BetMGM Sportsbook favors the Demon Deacons by a point. These teams seem to be fairly evenly matched, so I would go with the better quarterback and take Wake Forest.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had a fantastic season with 3,421 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. As a result, the Demon Deacons are lighting up the scoreboard to the tune of 36.8 points per game.

Missouri will be a tough defense to score on, though, as it is surrendering a respectable 25 points per game. This should come down to the wire, but anticipate Hartman and Wake Forest to pull it out in the end.

Missouri vs. Wake Forest pick: Wake Forest -1

