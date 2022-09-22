Get a $50 Sign Up Bonus and up to $1,000 in a Risk Free Bet

Commercial Content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get $50 on signup and claim up to $1,000 in a risk free bet should their initial wager loses using the BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS50. Available for one week only, offer expires 9/27.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code

<br />

This offer is for new customers only and for a limited time, but what better way to start the week with five days of football. This rivals one of the higher bonuses in all sportsbooks, a great opportunity to build your account early.

TNF Preview: Steelers at Browns

It’s not the prettiest game, but any midweek football is good football in my eyes.

Both reeling from last week’s losses, the Steelers and Browns look to get back on track on Thursday night.

What a better way to watch this slugfest for our viewing pleasure than by betting on the under.

The Steelers offense has been as bad as it can get, fielding one of the worst offensive lines and giving mediocre quarterback Mitch Trubisky no time in the pocket. Resulting in conservative dump offs and abusing the run, downfield drives have been non-existent for this offense.

The Browns on the other hand are dealing with some adversity themselves. Not only are they facing an injury with their best player on defense in Myles Garrett, they are also dealing with an injury at their most important position on offense. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down with an injury last weekend against the Jets and is uncertain to suit up on a short week.

Expect this to be a run heavy scheme on both ends, bleeding the clock and giving value to the under 38.5 or higher.

Betting on the NFL?

How to claim BetMGM New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS50. Make your first deposit of a minimum $10. Place your first wager on any NFL Moneyline. If your bet loses, receive up to $1,000 in risk free bets. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a Friend with BetMGM

21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.