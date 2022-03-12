Get a $1,000 risk-free bet for UFC Fight Night

Commercial content. 21+.



New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim a Risk-Free Bet of up to $1,000, to use on UFC Fight Night 203.

<br />

Make your UFC bet risk free with FanDuel, as a fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000 is available to new customers. With this offer, there are also no minimum odds for your first bet, or any wagering requirements for any winnings associated with your free bets.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. FanDuel’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place your risk-free first bet up to $1,000. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings. If the wager loses, you will get your stake back in free bets within 72 hours. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

UFC Fight Night Preview



UFC Fight Night 203rd edition sees some exciting youngsters take to the Octagon. The main event in Las Vegas features a pairing of ranked light heavyweights who are very familiar with kicks and strong striking ability.

A dynamic striker by nature, Thiago Santos can hit as heavy as the hammer tattooed on his chest suggests. With a background in capoeira, the Brazilian’s base has traditionally shined through in his athletic movement. With 15 knockouts and eight first-round finishes to his name, Santos is definitely one to keep an eye on.

His opponent Magomed Ankalaev wields a lot of the offense that southpaws should never leave home without. The 29-year-old has only lost once in the UFC, with his last win coming in October 2021. Both fighters are tall, with healthy reaches, so a knockout could well be on the cards.

After pulling off three performances of the night in a row, Marlon Moraes was storming his way to the vacant bantamweight title. His form has dipped massively since, losing to Henry Cejudo in the title fight, before a split decision win over Jose Aldo. His fortune has not been the same since then, with three different fighters all knocking him out.

It does not get much easier as Song Yadong is the next man he faces. Yadong is on the winning track with a split decision over Casey Kenney and knock out over Julio Arce ignited by a beautiful head kick.

Sodiq Yusuff’s UFC run finally came to an end last year when he met Arnold Allen, where he lost on decision. He was riding a six-fight win streak after winning his first four UFC fights, and he needs to regain that momentum.

Alex Caceres is in the form of his life as he walks out for his 26th UFC fight. He is flying on a five-fight win streak which has extended his shaky UFC record to 14-10-(1). An interesting fight on the undercard, and a tough one to call.

FanDuel Existing Customer Offers



FanDuel UFC Parlay Insurance



The UFC returns with a fight night this weekend, and FanDuel are offering all customers a fantastic promotion. Simply place a 4+ Leg parlay wager with cash on UFC Fight Night taking place from 03/12 through 03/13 and get a refund in site credit if exactly 1 leg of your bet loses. Maximum refund of $25.

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.