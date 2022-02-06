Get $1,000 risk-free bet on the Pro Bowl

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet on the Pro Bowl, as the best players in the NFL take to the field. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

BetMGM $1,000 Risk Free Bet

<br />

Make your Pro Bowl bet risk free with BetMGM, with a fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, new customers can take advantage of this amazing offer.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

How to claim BetMGM’s Risk Free Bet

<br />

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS. Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Pro Bowl: The Analysis

A week before Super Bowl 2022, the league’s best talents will be celebrated in the Pro Bowl. This year’s edition takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with no better stage to host the biggest stars in the league. The NFC takes on the AFC, with some fantastic names on show for all to see.

Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel will take the field for the last time this season as the NFL gears up for the biggest week of the year.

Since this is an exhibition game, we don’t usually see much in the way of hard hits, sacks and big defensive stops. Offense is usually the highlight, with the AFC winning a high scoring 38-33 affair in 2020. The over’s have landed in the last three Pro Bowls too.

Mahomes will want to put away his second half performance against the Bengals, in search of the AFC’s fifth consecutive victory.

Pro Bowl Odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 62.5 AFC -120 (-1.5) -105 Over -110 NFC +100 (+1.5) -115 Under -110

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,500 First Deposit Bonus Offer

<br />

New customers at Caesars can now take advantage of a huge first deposit match offer of up to $1500. Caesars free bets offer is one of the most generous, with a great sum of free bets getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

Excitingly, Caesars have opened up this offer to all states where Caesars operates, meaning you can get $1,500 in free bets ahead of the Super Bowl. Just use the bonus code NPBONUSCZR at sign-up, and you’ll be able to match your first deposit up to $1,500.