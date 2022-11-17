Get $1,000 No Sweat Bet on Packers vs. Titans

Commercial content. 21+.



The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Follow the link below, and claim your bonus for “Thursday Night Football”: Packers vs. Titans.

FanDuel Promo Code

<br />

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, when signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets.

All you need to do is follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, and place your first sports bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel is one of the few sportsbooks to have Maryland pre-registration offers ahead of the state going live with legal online sports betting. Get all the information you need to cash in!

Packers vs. Titans: The numbers



Betting on the NFL is never easy, and it seems this season that betting on prime time games is even harder. We’ve broken down some statistics for you, which should help you craft your bets on tonight’s prime time game.

Market Packers Titans Moneyline 4-5 6-3 Against the Spread 4-5 7-2 Over/Under 4-5 2-7 As Favorite 2-3 4-1 As Underdog 2-2 2-2 Home 3-1 3-1 Away 1-4 3-2

Not much is jumping out from the statistics, but my eyes are naturally drawn to the over/under market, otherwise known as totals.

Between the two sides, they’ve hit the under 12 times in their 18 games, which is a large swing. Given they are the 25th and 26th lowest average points scorers in the league, this comes as no surprise.

Green Bay has only lost once at home this season, and as the game is at Lambeau field, you may be inclined to favor the Packers on the moneyline. However, Tennessee are still strong on the road, winning three of their five away games.

Tennessee is also remarkably good at covering the spread. They’ve covered just once in a loss, but have covered for seven weeks in a row, the longest streak in the NFL.

If you were to place a wager based purely off these statistics, then I would be leaning towards Tennessee to cover, and taking the under. At the time of writing, Tennessee are +3, with the total set at 41 points. The Titans have covered +2 and +4 already this season, which gives me confidence in backing this pick.

Packers vs. Titans pick: Titans +3 and Under 41 points @ +227 with FanDuel

Betting on the NFL?

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

How does FanDuel Sportsbook compare to other new customer offers?

<br />

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Simply make your first deposit, place your first bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the stake back in the form of free bets.

However, there are other sportsbooks which offer fantastic bonuses, and perhaps may be more generous and valuable than the FanDuel sign-up bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 on Caesars

<br />

By using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL while creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a first bet on the house, up to $1,250.

When it comes to free bet offers, Caesars offer is the most generous you’ll find, with a very generous offer to use ahead of any sporting event.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Grab $1,000 risk-free bet

<br />

BetMGM Sportsbook offers new customers a fantastic $1,000 risk-free bet, which is a very handsome bonus.

This offer is parallel to the FanDuel sportsbook new customer promo, so if you’re sticking around for the FanDuel offer, why not claim both?

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.