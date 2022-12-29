Gervonta Davis breaks silence after 911 call emerges from arrest

Boxing world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis called allegations of domestic violence made against him “bulls–t” following his arrest in Broward County, Fla. on Tuesday.

After Davis was released from jail on Wednesday, the 28-year-old boxer suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that the battery claims are a ploy against him for money.

“Do not let these people misguide you all on this bulls–t… this was just yesterday moments before me and my child mother had argument!” Davis reportedly captioned the post, which included a photo that appeared to show his daughter watching the animated movie, “Frozen.”

“Watching ‘Frozen’ with my oldest daughter… I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f–king daughter are you f–king crazy!!” Davis wrote. “I’m not a monster I been quiet for too long. I don’t have media team, PR, good lawyer… spokesman nothing of that… that’s the only reason I’m doing this now!

“Just to clear my name! I been doing this s–t on my own since I started this s–t! These people done put out so much stuff aired this everywhere and have a f–king helicopter flying over my house now as I write this because they look at this s–t as money to them and trying to get as much money as possible…”

Gervonta Davis was arrested and booked into Broward County jail on the battery charge, according to records. Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Gervanto Davis wins the fight against Rolando Romero during the WBA World Lightweight Championship on at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 28, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the same post, Davis added: “They even post a snippet of the police call which my child mother was crying on the phone because I wouldn’t give her my truck!”

Davis’ reported post came on the same day TMZ published audio of multiple 911 calls made by the woman who accused Davis of domestic violence.

“Please help me! I need help, please,” an unidentified woman can be heard pleading with the 911 operator. “I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and he attacked me in front of the kid. And, now he’s messing up my tires!.. Please help me! He’s going to kill me!”

In a separate call, the woman said, “I need to go home, I’m in danger right now!”

When the 911 operator asked who the woman was arguing with, she did not reveal a name or disclose details about the alleged incident.

Gervonta Davis during a Dec. 5, 2022 press conference before his fight with Hector Luis Garcia for the WBA Lightweight Title Jan. 7 at Capital One Arena. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Davis was booked into Broward County jail Tuesday on the battery charge, records show. He was later released on Wednesday, following a court hearing where bail was set at $1,000, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Davis is accused of striking the alleged victim with a “closed hand,” leaving her with an abrasion on the inside of her upper lip.

The documents state that Davis “did actually and intentionally touch and strike” the woman “against her will” and “did intentionally cause bodily harm to her.”

Davis is also due in court on Feb. 16 for a separate incident in which he is facing 14 charges from an alleged hit-and-run in 2020, according to The Sun.

In a separate incident in 2020, Davis was seen on video grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at a charity basketball game at the University of Miami.

Davis surrendered to police days after the video circulated on Twitter and was charged with two counts of simple battery domestic violence.

Davis is set to fight against Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 7, in defense of his WBA “regular” lightweight belt.

Gervonta Davis (l.) knocks down Rolando Romero during a boxing match on May 28, 2022. AP

Gervonta Davis poses with the WBA World lightweight title belt after knocking out Rolando Romero in the sixth round of their fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022. Getty Images

Showtime, the network broadcasting the fight, reportedly confirmed they are aware of Davis’ most recent arrest and are looking into the incident.

Davis remains undefeated in his professional boxing career with 27 wins and zero losses.