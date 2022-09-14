Gerrit Cole’s wife, Amy, gives peek at Kate Upton reunion

Reunited and it feels so good.

Amy Cole, the wife of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, shared a sweet snap Tuesday as she hung out with longtime pal Kate Upton, who is married to Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

“Love my Kate & Vivi visits!” Amy exclaimed in an Instagram Story, referencing Upton and Verlander’s 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

Amy Cole took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a sweet snap with pal Kate Upton. Instagram/Amy Cole

Amy Cole and Kate Upton’s friendship dates back years as their husbands were teammates on the Houston Astros. Instagram/Kate Upton

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole during the MLB All-Star weekend in July 2022. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Amy and Upton’s friendship dates back years, as Cole, 32, and Verlander, 39, were teammates in Houston.

Cole’s Yankees are currently in Boston for a two-game series against the Red Sox, while Verlander and the Astros paid a visit to his old stomping grounds in Detroit, where they topped the Tigers, 6-3, on Tuesday night.

Earlier this summer, Amy — who recently announced that she and Cole are expecting their second child — ventured to St. Barts for Upton’s epic 30th birthday bash. In photos and videos shared on social media, Upton and her gal pals can be seen sipping champagne at what appears to be a private residence before dancing the night away.

Amy Cole and Kate Upton during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum’s 30th birthday party. Instagram/Amy Cole

“It was perfect,” said Upton, who turned 30 in June.

With the regular season winding down, both Cole and Verlander are gearing up for the postseason. The Yankees currently lead the AL East while the Astros are atop the AL West standings.