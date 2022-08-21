Gerrit Cole fumes after Aaron Judge gets hit by Alek Manoah

Gerrit Cole was ready to go after Aaron Judge got hit by a pitch from Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah on Sunday afternoon.

With first base open and a runner on second in the bottom of the fifth, Manoah hit Judge in the shoulder with a 92 mile-an-hour sinker, which Judge clearly believed to be intentional. Manoah missed in the same spot to Judge earlier in the game, nearly hitting him in the first inning.

Judge walked toward the pitcher’s mound talking to Manoah, then Cole came out of the dugout, followed by other teammates. Judge waved them off, but the game was temporarily halted as everyone calmed down and Judge went to first. Manoah also came over to first and appeared to talk to Judge, helping defuse the situation.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah talks to Aaron Judge in between umpires after he hit him with a pitch. Jason Szenes/New York Post

The bench didn’t clear completely and a brawl was averted. But with emotions running high for the Yankees amid a severe losing skid over the last six weeks, they didn’t seem to have much patience for the Blue Jays, who are gaining ground fast in the AL East standings.

Manoah worked out of the jam, getting Anthony Rizzo to ground into a fielder’s choice and retiring D.J. LeMahieu with a liner to short.