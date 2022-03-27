Gerrit Cole downplays MLB’s new foreign-substance policy

TAMPA — Two days after MLB sent out a memo to teams informing them that umpires will again step up enforcement of rules prohibiting the use of foreign substances by pitchers, Gerrit Cole made his Grapefruit League debut.

This year, umpires will focus more on checking pitchers’ hands — instead of just their gloves and belts, since there was a belief pitchers simply moved where the substances were located once the crackdown began.

“They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do, I guess,’’ said Jordan Montgomery, who also pitched Sunday and noted the umpires briefly rubbed his hand when they checked him.

Cole, who became a central figure in the sticky-substance controversy last season, said he doesn’t expect the renewed focus to have a significant impact on him.

“Not much,’’ Cole said after he allowed a pair of homers, struck out five and threw 50 pitches in two-plus innings in a 7-4 win over the Pirates on Sunday at Steinbrenner Field.

“It’s just touching your hand now,’’ Cole said. “It doesn’t change anything for what I do.”

Gerrit Cole doesn’t expect MLB’s new foreign substance policy to affect him. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

There will also be two kinds of rosin used by pitchers throughout the league: one that is powdery to eliminate sweat and one that is tacky to improve grip if it’s cold.

“I like that it’s uniform across the league and you know what you’re getting when you show up to the park,’’ Cole said.

And for the umpires, it will make it easier to determine whether there is something illegal on a pitcher’s hand.

At least part of the reason for the increased attention on foreign substances after the crackdown had an immediate impact on pitchers in June and July of last season, is that spin rates across the league began to rise again in the latter part of 2021 — although not to the heights of earlier in the season.

According to Fangraphs, Cole’s spin rate on his four-seam fastball averaged 2,560 RPM from Opening Day through June 2, a day before the MLB crackdown plan was first reported.

At the time, Cole had made 11 starts and had a 1.78 ERA in 70 ²/₃ innings.

From June 3 through July 29, Cole’s spin rate dropped to an average of 2,368 and in those 10 starts, Cole had a 4.68 ERA in 59 ²/₃ innings.

He then missed two weeks due to a bout with COVID and from his return from the IL to the end of the regular season, it bumped up to 2,422. During that nine-start span, Cole pitched to a 3.53 ERA in 51 innings.

On Sunday, his spin rate was 2,450. Cole also hit 99 mph with his fastball.

“I thought my stuff was pretty good,’’ the right-hander said. “[For] the first game, pretty good.”

Gerrit Cole pitches during his spring training debut Sunday. USA TODAY Sports

He noted that he just missed with some pitches early in counts, which caused him to pitch from behind at times.

And with Opening Day against the Red Sox in The Bronx just 10 days away, Cole said he was close to being ready for the regular season.

“I’ve got good enough stuff to compete,’’ Cole said. “I’ve just got to get it in the zone and control more of those counts.”

Aaron Boone was encouraged, despite the stat line.

“He didn’t have his strike-throwing or command exactly like he’s going to,’’ Boone said. “His delivery was smooth and he had life on his fastball.”

Cole is due to make one more start, when he’ll figure to throw about 60 pitches, leaving him around 75 for Opening Day as a result of the shortened spring training.

“It’s just a matter of where he’s at with his buildup,’’ Boone said. “He’s not where he normally would be or will be once we get rolling into the season.”