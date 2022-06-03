Gerrit Cole continues Yankees’ near-perfect pitching against Tigers

The members of the Yankees’ dominant stable of starting pitchers have been matching or one-upping each other all season, but this nearly bordered on the absurd.

After Jameson Taillon lost a perfect-game bid in the eighth inning in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader sweep of the Angels, Gerrit Cole carried one into the seventh of a 13-0 blowout win Friday night over the Tigers at the Stadium.

Jonathan Schoop’s clean single to center spoiled Cole’s attempt at his first career perfecto and no-hitter, but he finished with two hits allowed and nine strikeouts over seven shutout frames to front the first-place Yanks to their fourth straight victory.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Yanks also became the first team in the expansion era (since 1961) with two starting pitchers working at least six perfect innings in back-to-back games.

Onetime top prospect Manny Banuelos – now 31 after years of major injuries and bouncing around other organizations – relieved Cole in the eighth inning for his long-awaited team debut, working two scoreless frames to complete the combined three-hit shutout.

Gerrit Cole had a perfect game through 6 2/3 innings before giving up a hit against Detroit on Friday. AP

Cole’s performance only was the latest gem from a starting rotation – primarily with Taillon, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery – that came into the game with a collective 2.67 ERA, second in the majors behind the Dodgers (2.56).

Whereas Taillon was locked in a scoreless duel Thursday when his perfecto try was halted by Jared Walsh’s single leading off the eighth, the Yankee bats provided plenty of breathing room for Cole (5-1, 2.78) with four home runs off Baltimore starter Elvin Rodriguez.

Jose Trevino and Aaron Judge (four hits) went deep in the third inning, and Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter homered in the fifth for the Yanks (37-15). Josh Donaldson went 0-for-3 with two walks in his return from the 10-day injured list.

Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning against the Tigers on Friday. Corey Sipkin/NY POST

Following Taillon’s outing the previous night, Cole retired the first 20 batters he faced, including four consecutive strikeouts bridging the third and fourth innings.

Cole’s battery mate provided him a lead in the bottom half, as Trevino ripped a 2-0 four-seamer from Rodriguez into the left-field seats for his fourth of the season, all in his last nine starts.

Judge also went deep in the inning, depositing a 2-1 four-seamer over the wall in right for his MLB-leading 20th of the season. Earlier in the day, Judge had been named the AL Player of the Month for May.

“Judge’s consistency and he’s really being consistently dominant,” Boone said before the game. “Nineteen homers now, hitting for a high average, playing really well whether I put him in right field or center field. He’s off to kind of that MVP-type start.”

Trevino doubled Cole’s lead with his first career triple in the fourth inning on a ball misjudged by Detroit centerfielder Will Castro.

Carpenter started the two-out rally with a push bunt against the shift and off the third-base bag, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with a double to left. Trevino ripped a liner to center that sailed over the charging Castro’s head for a 4-0 lead before Aaron Hicks added another run with a single to center.

Rodriguez finally was chased after surrendering two more homers in the home fifth, a three-run shot by Rizzo, his 12th of the season, and a two-run blast by Carpenter, his fourth in just seven games with the Yanks. DJ LeMahieu also smacked a two-run single in the inning off reliever Jacob Barnes for a 12-0 advantage.

The long layoff of the 11-batter fifth inning didn’t seem to bother Cole, who struck out the side in the sixth for his second set four straight Ks in the game.

But after retiring Will Castro and Harold Castro to start the seventh, the $324 million righty was reached for a clean single to center by Schoop, prompting a standing ovation and chants of “Gerrit Cole” from the Bronx crowd. Miguel Cabrera followed with another single but Cole fanned ex-Met Javier Baez on his 102nd pitch to preserve the shutout.