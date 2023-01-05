Gerrit Cole and wife Amy announce birth of their second child

The newest member of the Cole family’s starting lineup has arrived.

Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, welcomed their second child on Tuesday, a baby boy named Everett, whom the couple called “the newest love of our lives.”

In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, the Yankees ace, 32, is seen cradling his bundle of joy at the hospital, where he and Amy were joined by their eldest son Caden, 2, who appears to be enjoying his new role as “big brother.”

Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, welcomed their second child on Jan. 2, 2023. Instagram/Amy Cole

The couple’s eldest child, Caden, is adapting to his new role of “big brother.” Instagram/Amy Cole

The MLB community offered well-wishes in response to Amy’s post, including the Yankees, who commented, “Congratulations!!”

“Hiii Everett, we love you,” posted Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, the wife of Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Aaron Hicks’ wife, Cheyenne Woods, remarked, “Congratulations!!! He is so beautiful!”

Amy, who has been married to Cole since 2016, revealed in early September that they were expecting.

Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, announced in September 2022 that they were expecting their second child.

Gerrit Cole and wife Amy pose with their 2-year-old son, Caden, in July 2022.



Advertisement

“Our littlest Cole is sliding into our home soon! Due at the ball drop,” Amy shared on Instagram.

At the time, Amy posed beside Cole and Caden on the pitching mound at Yankee Stadium, where she was photographed placing a hand on her growing baby bump. Caden, who was born in June 2020, held up a onesie that read, “Littlest Cole,” in a separate snap.

It’s been an exciting offseason for Cole and for the Yankees, who retained 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal following a record-breaking 62-home-run season.