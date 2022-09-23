Germany in crisis over bringing family to World Cup

You snooze you lose!

Germany’s national soccer team finds itself “despairing” over figuring out how to book hotels in Qatar for the World Cup in November, with available bookings already in considerable scarcity.

The Sun, translating a report from the German publication Bild, writes that players on the German team wish to bring their families — and/or significant others — to the tournament, but that “the cost and availability of accommodation is proving to be a nightmare.”

Wives and girlfriends of the German soccer players include Serge Gnabry’s girlfriend, Sandra Jerze; Izabel Goulart, who is engaged to Kevin Trapp; Sara Afraou, the wife of Ilkay Gundogan; and Sophia Weber, who is dating Kai Havert.

“In general, many friends and family would come along, but it is very, very difficult as far as hotels are concerned – which I have noticed. I hope a little bit on the DFB [German Football Association] that you can do something there. As a private person, it’s not so easy to get hotel,” German defensive player Joshua Kimmich has said.

“A World Cup is a huge thing for friends and family and of course I like to have my family with me. But I don’t know how it can be implemented in the end.”

The British soccer team, meanwhile, will house wives and girlfriends at the $6,500-a-night villas on Banana Island.

The World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 and will be broadcast by Fox Sports.

The United States Men’s National Team’s first game is on Nov. 21 versus Wales.