Germany eliminated from 2022 World Cup in another massive letdown

Another World Cup calamity for Germany.

One of the powerhouses of world soccer was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in the group stage on Thursday, as their 4-2 win over Costa Rica wasn’t enough because Japan defeated Spain, 2-1, to take first place in Group E; Spain took second place with four points, advancing to the Round of 16 via the goal differential tiebreaker. Spain’s was plus-6, buoyed by a 7-0 win over Costa Rica to open the tournament; Germany’s differential was plus-1.

Germany was also eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia after winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Germany needed to win and needed Spain to beat Japan to advance. Things were going their way at halftime, as Spain held a 1-0 lead. But Japan’s halftime changes paid immediate dividends.

Germany’s Niclas Fuellkrug, left, Joshua Kimmich, center, and Mario Goetze react during a World Cup match against Costa Rica on Dec. 1, 2022.

Germany’s Antonio Rudiger reacts during a World Cup game against Costa Rica on Dec. 1, 2022.

Germany’s Thomas Mueller reacts during a World Cup match against Costa Rica on Dec. 1, 2022.



Ritsu Doan came on for Takefusa Kubo and scored in the 48th minute to tie the game. Three minutes later, Ao Tanaka scored to give Japan a 2-1 lead. The Tanaka goal was reviewed to see if the ball went out of bounds before the goal, but the call stood.

Germany ran into trouble in their own game, as a pair of second-half goals gave Costa Rica a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute, but Kai Havertz scored twice to put Germany back in front before they added another late. Costa Rica would’ve advanced with a win, which would’ve sent Spain home.

Japan defeated Germany 2-1 to open the group stage before Germany and Spain tied 1-1.

Before the 2022 World Cup began, BetMGM gave Germany the sixth-best odds to win the tournament.