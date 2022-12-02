Germans mocked on Qatari tv after shocking exit 

Germany’s anti-homophobia stance has been openly mocked on Qatari television following the four-time World Champions stunning group stage exit, with hosts covering their mouths and waving goodbye.

The Germans were sent packing after finishing third behind Group E, despite their final game 4-2 victory over Costa Rica – with Japan, who beat Hansi Flick’s side in their opening clash, and Spain advancing.

Before their earlier defeat to Japan, the German players staged a protest over FIFA’s banning of the rainbow OneLove armband.

On the eve of the World Cup the game’s governing body threatened to book players – such as the seven European captains, including Germany’s Manuel Neuer – who were planning on wearing the OneLove armbands, which promote diversity and inclusivity.

Same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships is criminalized in Qatar, a Muslim-majority country with Islam as the state religion.

In protest, the Germans had covered their mouths – a reference to being silenced by FIFA – for their pre-match photograph before the Japan game.

“Human rights are non-negotiable,” the German federation said in a statement at the time.

“That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important for us.

“Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

And local TV presenters didn’t let the German actions be forgotten, mimicking the mouth-covering as they laughed and waved goodbye in a post-match show once their group-stage exit was confirmed.