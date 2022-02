A dastardly duo of ice dancers dressed as a pair of Batman villains for their Olympic routine.

Germany’s Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller competed while costumed as the Joker and Harley Quinn, respectively, Fox News reported.

The judges gave the two a score of 63.21, the lowest of the 10 teams during the rhythm dancing event. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Germany’s Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller competed while dressed as the Joker and Harley Quinn. Photo by Alexander Mysyakin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The duo danced to Britney Spears’ hit “Toxic,” Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”

The judges weren’t impressed — giving them a score of 63.21, the lowest of the 10 teams in Friday’s rhythm dancing event.