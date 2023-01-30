Germaine Pratt screams over Joseph Assai’s late hit that cost Bengals

Germaine Pratt could not hold his frustration back.

The Bengals linebacker was seen on video screaming in anger over the penalty on Joseph Ossai for hitting Patrick Mahomes out of bounds, which set up the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

“It’s the motherf–kin’ last series,” Pratt screamed out. “What the f–k. Why the f–k did you touch the quarterback?”

The penalty with 8 seconds left moved the ball from the Bengals’ 43-yard line to the 28. Harrison Butker calmly banged home the 45-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 23-20 win – and send them to Super Bowl 2023.

Ossai, 22, had played a strong game prior to the penalty, frequently pressuring a hobbled Mahomes. CBS cameras showed Ossai on the bench afterwards with his head in his hands, clearly demoralized by the game-deciding penalty. He also appeared to hurt his knee on the play as he was attended to by medical staff.

Warning: Graphic Language





Joseph Assai pushes Patrick Mahomes out of bounds during the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game. CBS

“Yep ppl will post anything on social media for likes and views,” Pratt, 26, wrote on Instagram in response to a posting of the video. “I have real feelings sometimes they are raw. If you love something as I do sometimes things will be said in the heat of the moment. But I know what type off [sic] teammate I am. And what type of man I am. Trust me no love lost. I’m hurt. Remember some ppl with hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always.”

Other Bengals teammates, including ex-Giant B.J. Hill, stood next to Ossai in the locker room as a show of support.

“These guys mean a lot to me and to know that they have my back is extremely … it’s giving me peace right now,” an emotional Ossai told reporters.





Joseph Assai pushes Patrick Mahomes out of bounds during the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game.





Germaine Pratt attempts to tackle Isiah Pacheco in the AFC Championship game. Getty Images

“It was great to have the support of my teammates. I’ve got to learn from experience and I’ve got to know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline. I’ve got to do better.”

Ossai was a third-round pick out of Texas in the 2021 NFL Draft.