Gerard Gallant trying new options on Rangers’ second power play

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Rangers’ second power-play unit had undergone adjustments throughout the season, while the first unit had stayed exactly the same — until there was an injury and then a major trade.

The top group of Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Filip Chytil and Adam Fox appears primed to get a run of games to solidify its chemistry. The second unit, on the other hand, is providing coach Gerard Gallant with a couple of options he can toy with for the time being.

Jacob Trouba and K’Andre Miller have both seen time at the point of the second power-play unit lately, but Gallant isn’t married to sticking with one or the other.

“Interchangeable,” the coach said of the two defensemen after practice at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. “Sometimes they get too cute and then Troubs is out there with the big shot at times. Depends who we’re playing a little bit, but it more depends on the group, what they’re doing the first or second time through.

“Troubs had a lot of that power-play time early and now Key [Miller] is getting a little bit of it. We’ll see where it goes. Key has been a real good player for us, obviously.”





K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba Getty Images

It’s true, Trouba has seen a bulk of the power-play time this season with an average of 1:08 per game. Miller only started getting a look on the second unit later in the season, right around the time when the 23-year-old began stacking points. Miller currently has an average of just 24 seconds on the power play per game.

Both have a big shot in their arsenal to put pucks on net for others to tip in. Both have three power-play points, as well. Miller’s points are all assists, while Trouba has two power-play goals and one assist.

Because Trouba has received an extended look, however, it may be time to see what Miller can do with the same opportunity. That appears to be where Gallant is headed. Miller took the first rep with the second power-play unit at practice on Tuesday, so it’s likely he will get the first look against the Canucks on Wednesday.

If the Rangers notch at least one point Wednesday night against the Canucks, it would mark their first eight-game point streak since the 2015-16 season and their first time scoring at least a point in eight consecutive games on the road since the 2019-20 season.

This season has been just the ninth in franchise history in which the Rangers have posted more than 20 wins over a 27-game span.