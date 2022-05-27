Gerard Gallant admits Rangers looked ‘tired’ in Game 5 loss

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant told the media Thursday night that he thought his team looked “tired” throughout the 3-1 road loss in Game 5 of the second-round playoff series against Carolina.

On a day of rest after traveling back to New York on Friday, Gallant said he did not share that assessment with his players after the game because he rarely addresses them directly following games.

“When you’re really upset, good things can’t come from it and when you’re real happy, I don’t think it makes any difference,” Gallant said Friday in Tarrytown. “So I leave them alone after a game.”

Game 6, on Saturday night at the Garden, will mark the Rangers’ 13th game in 26 days, and the career-high 65th start of the season for goalie Igor Shesterkin, who is a finalist for both the Hart and Vezina Trophies.

The Rangers react after their Game 5 defeat to the Hurricanes. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“Igor has done it from Day 1 with us. He makes us believe we can win any hockey game we play, and it’s a big part of our group, obviously,” Gallant said. “He’s been outstanding.”

The Hurricanes improved to 7-0 at PNC Arena during this postseason with the Game 5 win, but they are 0-5 on the road against Boston and the Rangers in the first two playoff rounds. They have been outscored 21-8 on the road, including 8-1 on special teams.

“Home-ice advantage is big,” the Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere said. “We’re a really good team in our building. They’re a real good team in their building. You’ve got to win some road games if you want to win and we weren’t able to [Thursday] night and it was a tough loss. We wanted to win that one for sure, but we have to defend home ice [Saturday] and I think we’re able to.”

Injured forwards Barclays Goodrow and Sammy Blais resumed skating recently, but Gallant ruled them out for Game 6.

“I don’t see it for [Saturday]. I see it hopefully in the near future, but it’s not [Saturday].”