Georgia’s Brock Bowers scores wild 73-yard touchdown on juggling catch

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers should pick up juggling.

The sophomore hauled in an incredible 73-yard touchdown to tack onto Georgia’s eventual 28-3 halftime lead over Florida on Saturday.

Brock Bowers scored the touchdown during Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

While being covered by Gators linebacker Amari Burney, Bowers sprinted up the left side of the field to receive a pass from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Burney initially got his hands on the ball, and it looked nearly like an interception. But after the linebacker couldn’t secure the pick, Bowers reached out, and juggled the ball with his hands, before catching it and running into the endzone to give Georgia a 21-0 lead.

Bowers, who is touted as one of the best tight ends in college football, had a monster freshman season – one where he secured 13 touchdowns on 882 receiving yards.

The sophomore, who will be eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, has caught three touchdowns this season, including Saturday’s insane catch.