Georgia tops TCU for second straight CFP national championship

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Talent won.

After 10 days of TCU playing the plucky underdog and the first college football Cinderella of the Playoff era, the glass slipper got smashed into a million pieces by halftime. The national championship game looked like varsity against JV, starters against backups and yes, SEC against everybody else.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs. USA TODAY Sports

Georgia put an exclamation mark on an all-time great season with a 65-7 beatdown against Texas Christian on Monday night, the largest ever margin of victory in the national title game. That secured Georgia a 15-0 record, its third national championship and second straight title. It turned out, the Bulldogs might as well have been handed the trophy back in Atlanta after the Peach Bowl. That’s how easy this was.