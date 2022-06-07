Georgia Tech pitcher Zach Maxwell goes viral for profane glove

That’s bold.

Georgia Tech reliever Zach Maxwell pitched a stellar game to end his season in a 9-6 loss to Tennessee in Sunday’s Knoxville Regional — and he went out a “bad ass mother-f–ker,” according to a message written across his glove.

While Maxwell was on the mound, fans on Twitter quickly noticed the acronym “BAMF” on display on the front of his glove. It’s an abbreviation that stands for “bad ass motherf–ker.”

Maxwell also acknowledged the message on Twitter, and re-shared a closeup photo of his glove.

Maxwell, who started Sunday for the Yellow Jackets, pitched a monster game against the No. 1 Tennessee and struck out 11. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits and five walks in six innings.

The 21-year-old made five starts this season, while serving primarily as a reliever for the Yellow Jackets.

Maxwell — a 6-foot-7, 275-pound sophomore — is draft eligible this year.