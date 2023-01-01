Georgia rallies for CFP semifinal win as Ohio State misses late FG

It was at times ugly. It certainly wasn’t pretty. But the result was a dramatic victory.

In other words, it was typical Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on just wins, even when everything is going against him.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is congratulated by tight end Oscar Delp (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes of the 2022 Peach Bowl.
He carried heavily favored Georgia back from a 14-point deficit in the final 10:14, adding to his legacy in Athens with a heart-stopping, 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

His 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining sent the No. 1-seeded Bulldogs back to the national championship game, where it will look to be the first repeat champion since Alabama in 2011-12 when it faces upstart TCU. When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles pulled a 50-yard kick with three seconds left, the celebration was on.