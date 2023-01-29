Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, was arrested in Dallas, Texas for public intoxication early Sunday morning, according to several reports.

Police told WFAA-TV that the arrest took place at 6 a.m. Sunday morning in the historic Old East Dallas neighborhood after they responded to a complaint about a man banging on doors in the area. When they arrived, they found Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated.”





Stetson Bennett Getty Images

Bennett was then taken to a city detention center. It’s unclear if he has been released.

Bennett, who is 25 years old, quarterbacked Georgia to national championships at the end of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, defeating TCU 65-7 earlier this month.

He started as a walk-on at Georgia before the 2017 season, but ended up transferring to junior college. He then transferred back in 2019 after being offered a scholarship, and got his first chance to start in 2021 – a duty he would not relinquish.

Bennett will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projecting him as a third-round pick.