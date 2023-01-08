Georgia on verge of supplanting Alabama atop college football hierarchy

LOS ANGELES — For years, there has been the same chant. Whenever a team’s fan base believes it is championship-worthy, or even just wins a big game, it pops up.

In stadiums. On social media. On signage.

“We want ’Bama.”

It may be time for an adjustment.

With a win over TCU Monday night at SoFi Stadium, an argument can be made that Georgia is the new Alabama, the powerhouse that reloads every fall despite the amount of players it sends to the NFL. The Bulldogs, winners of 16 straight games and 30 of their past 31, would become the first repeat champion since the Crimson Tide in 2011-12.

“They are Alabama five or six years ago. And I think Kirby Smart has eclipsed Nick Saban as the best coach in the game,” said ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, the SEC and college football historian. “I realize that is a mouthful, but it’s also accurate. The consistency that Kirby Smart has [maintained], the domination, it’s everything Nick Saban has been doing for 15 years.”

Adonai Mitchell makes the go-ahead touchdown catch that sent Georgia to the CFP national championship game with the chance to become the first repeat champions since Alabama in 2011-12. Getty Images

Consider these numbers. In Saban’s first seven years at Alabama, the Crimson Tide were 79-15, won three national championships and two SEC titles. Smart has one national championship, an 80-15 record and two SEC crowns in his first seven seasons at Georgia. And Smart, 47, was a first-time head coach, adding to the degree of difficulty.

Like Saban at Alabama, Smart is recruiting at an elite level, with seven straight classes ranked sixth or higher, according to 247Sports. His teams are tough, physical and absurdly deep. Georgia had a record 15 players drafted last April, five in the first round, and the Bulldogs didn’t lose a step. Just two of their 14 games were decided by a single score.

“[Smart] has found a way to keep the motivation and find a way to get a chip on [their] shoulder and get pissed off at the world the way teams that win all the time [possess],” said Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s lead college football analyst. “It’s unique to try to do that. It’s hard. That’s why we don’t see teams repeat very often, because you just lose a little bit of an edge.”

Much of the credit goes to Smart, who worked under Saban for 11 years. There are of course similarities and differences in the programs and the way Saban and Smart run them. The two men aren’t the same. One thing, however, is.

“Winning a lot,” joked Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who coached with Saban at LSU and the Dolphins.

One similarity between the two is they are demanding and look for any minor edge, even if one doesn’t exist. Saban likes to call any praise for his players, “rat poison.” After Georgia rallied past heavy underdog Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, Smart talked about his team overcoming the doubters.

“We’re never going to arrive as a program. I think complacency sets in and it can be a disease,” Smart said. “And I talk about entitlement. Like, when you start feeling entitled, that’s how the mighty fall.

Alabama’s Bryce Young got to experience Georgia’s arrival as a powerhouse with a win in the 2022 CFP national championship game. USA TODAY Sports

“We take a lot of business analogies, how companies have fallen in this world we live in, society we live in, how do empires fall and how do companies and businesses fall? You see the ebb and flow and we try to learn from their mistakes. And a lot of that is denial. Hubris. You have to stay humble or anything will get you, and our kids understand that.”

Similar to Saban, Smart preaches attention to detail, that every little thing matters. It can be a spring weight-lifting session or an August practice. He demands the best out of his players, and has so much talent, the threat of being benched is omnipresent. He does more than just talk about it. It was Smart, after all, who called the critical timeout in the fourth quarter of the win over Ohio State before the Buckeyes could run a fake punt on fourth-and-1 that may have saved the game for Georgia.

“We have a lot of smart coaches and they definitely put us in the right positions to be successful,” Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh said.

Sounds like something Alabama players have said over the years. Smart and his players chafed at the idea of being called the new Alabama. What they have done in recent years should speak for itself. They don’t want to be identified as the new version of their rivals.

“We’re Georgia,” McIntosh said. “We do it the Georgia way, not the Alabama way.”

Either way, with a win Monday night, it will be clear that Smart and Georgia are at the top of the sport as the program others aspire to be. Next year, opposing fan bases should be chanting, “We want Georgia.”