Georgia high school over-the-head pass goes viral

A Georgia high school football game ended up having one of the craziest endings — and passes — ever.

While placed near the 15-yard line in the fourth overtime of the season opener on Friday, Loganville High School’s Connor O’Neill received the ball and tossed it over his head without looking to receiver Josh Rudder, who caught the ball.

The trick play, which was shared by Loganville assistant coach Willie Oglesby, received a mass of cheers from the crowd.

Despite the insane pass, a referee called him down at the 1-yard line. But Loganville went on to score on the drive to clinch the game against Monroe Area.

“@SportsCenter this gotta be in the top ten,” Oglesby posted on Twitter after the game.