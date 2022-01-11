Georgia beats Alabama for first national championship since 1980

The quarterback wasn’t supposed to be good enough. The coach couldn’t win the big game.

Together, they ended those narratives, Stetson Bennett IV and Kirby Smart snapping Georgia’s national championship drought.

Bennett outplayed Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner. Smart got the better of his former boss, Nick Saban, the record-holder for national titles. And the Bulldogs won it all for the first time since 1980, slaying their Crimson Tide demons after seven consecutive defeats with a thrilling 33-18 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Bennett, a one-time walk-on and junior college quarterback who started this season as the backup, threw two touchdown passes in the final 8:09, responding like a champion after his fumble enabled Alabama to go ahead.

Stetson Bennett completes a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell in the fourth quarter to give Georgia the lead. Getty Images

The star-studded defense produced a resounding performance just over a month after getting shredded by the Crimson Tide. It picked off Young twice — the first multiple-interception game of his young career — held Alabama to just once touchdown in four trips into the red zone and Kelee Ringo iced it with his 79-yard interception return for a touchdown. Georgia took advantage of Jameson Williams’ first half knee injury that eliminated Alabama’s top downfield threat.

Kelee Ringo scores on an interception return during the fourth quarter. Getty Images

Alabama seemed ready to take control after halftime, eating up 7:45 of the third-quarter clock with a 17-play, 68-yard drive that finally saw its running game get going. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 35 yards on the drive, personally converting three third downs, but Agiye Hall let a third-down throw from Young go through his hands and Will Reichard’s 48-yard field goal was blocked.

On the very next play, James Cook ripped off a 67-yard run — the longest run Alabama allowed all year — setting Georgia up to go ahead on the game’s first touchdown. White took it in from a yard out, giving the Bulldogs their first lead, at 13-9, with 1:20 left in the quarter. Alabama responded with a long drive that ended with a field goal to get within a point. It marked the third time in as many trips into the red zone that the Tide couldn’t punch it in.

They finally broke through, thanks to a gift from Bennett. His fumble set up Alabama at the Georgia 16-yard-line. Bennett was trying to throw the ball away, but as he was being dragged down it slipped out of his hands and it was nonchalantly recovered by Brian Branch just before stepping out of bounds. On third-and-goal, Young found tight end Cameron Latu while under a heavy rush from 3 yards out to give Alabama an 18-13 lead with 10:14 to go.

Stetson Bennett fumbles in the fourth quarter. USA TODAY Sports

Bennett didn’t let his mistake keep him down. He came out throwing darts on the next possession and answered with his best throw of the night, a 40-yard strike to Adonai Mitchell as Georgia reclaimed the lead, with 8:09 on the clock. Bennett dropped in the bomb perfectly to his freshman receiver, who came down with the ball despite air-tight coverage from Khyree Jackson. The Bulldogs wouldn’t trail again.

The opening half was nothing like the first meeting that saw 66 points scored and 985 total yards gained. There wasn’t a single touchdown. Five plays went for negative yardage.

Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia’s College Football Playoff Championship trophy. AP

Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, who served as Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama, embrace. Getty Images

The teams combined for 36 rushing yards, six punts and five made field goals. There were three drives that wound up in the red zone, and all three times the drives stalled. The two defenses were the stars of the opening 30 minutes despite both sides playing turnover-free football.

The biggest play was one that didn’t count, a Jordan Davis sack and Nakobe Dean fumble return for a touchdown by Georgia that came back. After a replay, it was ruled an incomplete pass, that Young’s arm was going forward, taking six points off the board on the game’s opening possession.

Bryce Young (9) walks off with Chris Owens (79). USA TODAY Sports

The most significant play came early in the second quarter, a 40-yard completion from Young to Williams. On a busted coverage, Williams was wide open down the middle of the field. But as he attempted to make a move, his left leg gave, and his knee buckled. He stayed down, was helped off the field and didn’t return.

The final minute perfectly summed up the defensive struggle. Down a field goal, Georgia had possession with a 1:29 remaining in the half. It chose to run the ball three times. Neither coach bothered to try to score, both content to go into the break keeping the status quo.