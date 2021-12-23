The George Mason Patriots have two road wins over power-conference teams already this season (Maryland and Georgia) and will look to make it three on Thursday against Wisconsin.

The Patriots’ success has been due in large part to not allowing second chances, with opponents getting a rebound on just 19 percent of their missed shots, which ranks 11th among Division I teams.

The Badgers also have a tough time making outside shots, ranking 295th in 3-point shooting percentage at 29.6 while playing lots of isolation, ranking 335th in percentage of made field goals that involve an assist.

George Mason has embraced the 3-point shot with 48.1 percent of its shots coming from 3-point range, the 13th-highest rate in the country. And the Patriots are shooting better from distance on the road than at home, making 36.4 percent of their 3s on the road compared to 35.6 percent at home.

With Wisconsin making just 40.2 percent of its shots, which rates 288th in the country, and ranking 187th in rebound rate, George Mason will give the Badgers more than they bargained for on Thursday in Madison.

The Play: George Mason, +11.5.