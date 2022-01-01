As a player, Kim English saw plenty of Kansas as a member of the Missouri Tigers, and he returns to Lawrence as a coach on Saturday in search of a signature upset for George Mason on New Year’s Day.

The Patriots are giving up an offensive rebound on just 19 percent of opponents’ missed shots, which ranks ninth in the country, while Kansas rates 85th in this category allowing 23.8 percent of misses to be rebounded.

The Jayhawks also have failed to force contested shots, ranking 183rd in the country in opponents field-goal shooting percentage at 43.2 and 191st in 2-point shooting percentage at 50.0.

The key to George Mason’s success thus far has been reliant on making 3-point shots, as the Patriots rank 29th in the country in highest percentage of points that come from made 3-pointers at 40.2.

With Kansas 116th in the country in 3-point shooting defense, allowing opponents to shoot 31.6 percent from the outside, the Patriots will present a tough test to Kansas on Saturday.

The play: George Mason, +21.