George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shotguns beer with 49ers WAGs

It was a Sunday Funday to remember for George Kittle’s favorite fan, wife Claire.

As the 49ers routed the Super Bowl champion Rams, Claire got the celebrations rolling inside SoFi Stadium, where she and her pals playfully shotgunned beers in a suite.

In a video posted on Instagram, Claire and her group — which included Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Kayla Nicole, the on-and-off girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — can be seen drinking from Bud Light cans without pause, with Kayla later declaring Mrs. Kittle the winner.

Claire Kittle (bottom right) shotguns a beer with her pals, including Kayla Nicole (center) and Kristin Juszczyk (second from top right), during the 49ers-Rams game on Sunday.

Kayla Nicole declared Claire Kittle the winner following the contest.

Claire Kittle and pals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday during the 49ers-Rams game.



While Claire dominated in the suite, Kittle did the same on the field, recording a touchdown in the 31-14 win over their division rival.

So far this season, Kittle — who missed the first two games due to a groin injury — has recorded 28 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Kittle is currently in his sixth season with the 49ers, who originally drafted him in 2017. The team signed him to a five-year, $75 million extension in August 2020.

49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Rams on Sunday. Getty Images

Claire Kittle poses beside her husband, 49ers tight end George Kittle. Instagram/Claire Kittle

Claire, a travel enthusiast, has supported Kittle throughout his career in San Francisco, even penning a sweet tribute in July as the team kicked off training camp.

“Let’s freaking ride this year, I love you beyond. You’re incredible you’re a badass you amaze me kick some freaking ass,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The 49ers will next host the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 13.