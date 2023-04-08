George Foreman’s sexual abuse accusers challenge him to lie detector test

The two women accusing boxer George Foreman of sexual abuse have challenged him to take a lie detector test.

Gwen Hunter and Denise Shipes, who claim the legendary boxer sexually abused them when they were minors in the 1970s, claim that Foreman showed them in a bad light by denying the allegations and countersuing them.

The women say they passed their own respective lie detector tests, and want the retired athlete to do the same, TMZ reports.

Samuel Dordulian, the attorney for Hunter and Shipes told the outlet that the pair took polygraph tests with one of the world’s leading examiners in the field — one he claims that has been used by Foreman’s legal team in the past.

For his part, 73-year-old Foreman spoke out about the allegations in July 2022, saying it is an extortion attempt.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations,” Foreman said in a statement to The Post.





George Foreman attending the unveiling of the Newest Belt in Professional Boxing at Soho Grand Hotel in New York City, on May 22, 2006.





Accompanied by their lawyers during a press conference, Gwen Hunter and Denise Shipes accused Foreman of sexually assaulting them when they were minors.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ schemes and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

TMZ reported that the two women’s fathers were friends with Foreman and had a “working relationship” with him at the time, and that a lawsuit is expected to be filed in Los Angeles in the coming days.

Since January 2022, the women have been asking Foreman to pay them $12.5 million each, the report said.





Foreman walks to his corner after knocking out Scott LeDoux during the fight at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, New York, on Aug. 14, 1976.





George Foreman promoting his "Foreman Grill" on Oct. 20, 2006 at Trafalgar Square in London, Great Britain.

The Post has reached out to Foreman’s reps for further comment.

Foreman is an Olympic gold medalist, having scooped up the gong for heavyweight boxing in Mexico City in 1968.

He later emerged victorious in the 1973 heavyweight title before losing out to Muhammad Ali the following year.

The athlete returned to the ring in 1994 at age 45, and made headlines after beating undefeated Michael Moorer, then 26, to win the WBA and IBF heavyweight championships.

Foreman also made a fortune from his eponymous grill, which reportedly earned him over $200 million.