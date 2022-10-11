Geno Smith’s surprise rise buoys Seahawks

Every football season brings a parade of surprises. Just take a quick look at this season: The 4-1 Giants, the Cowboys going 4-0 with Cooper Rush at QB, the Lions’ offense has been so good, it leads the NFL in scoring — even after being shut out in Week 5.

This one is a bit less hyped but just as shocking when taken into account: The Seahawks’ offense is better this season with Geno Smith than it was last year with Russell Wilson.

Smith’s rise, quite literally, is on par with the Cooper Rush success in Dallas after a dismal opener with Dak Prescott under center — in point production if not wins.

Seattle has scored 127 points so far, the third-most in the NFC (behind just the Lions and undefeated Eagles). Particularly, it is the past two weeks that have been eye-opening.

After averaging 15.7 points over the first three games, Seattle has scored 48 and 32 in the past two. Much of that has to do with Smith’s surprising effectiveness — his 75.2 completion percentage leads all starters. But it hasn’t just been Smith, who ranks sixth in fantasy production among quarterbacks.

His performance has elevated wide receiver Tyler Lockett and maintained DK Metcalf’s fantasy value. But there is one area that has lagged in that prosperity: the running game.

Primary running back Rashaad Penny has been merely “basic,” as the kids might say — a high of 8.7 PPR points the first three games. Then came a breakout last week against the Lions (17-for-151 and two touchdowns, 28.7 PPR) — but everyone breaks out against the Lions.

Penny did just OK on Sunday (8-for-54) before suffering a season-ending broken leg in the third quarter. That forced rookie Kenneth Walker III into action. He had just 15 total carries heading into Week 5, and had just 11 yards on his first five carries Sunday. Just more ho-hum RB play, right?

Then he ripped off a 69-yard, go-ahead TD run in the fourth quarter. He finished 8-for-88 with a score, good for 14.8 points in PPR. And with the Penny news, and the swell of love surrounding all things Seahawks, Walker will be a hot name on waiver wires this week — he is available in slightly less than half of leagues.

Certainly, he is worth attention and an add, at the right price. But before you bust your budget, take into account: Outside of his long TD run, Walker has 77 yards on 22 carries (3.5 average) and just six catches for 14 yards (no factor in passing game).

Walker’s volume will be fine, and that is essentially what you are chasing. Otherwise, you have to have deep faith in Geno Smith and the current Seattle offensive surge (we’re a tad skeptical), and you have to believe Walker’s efficiency will rise, because it ain’t great so far.

So be proportionately reserved in your free-agent bidding, and if you happen to already have him, it isn’t a bad idea to see if you can cash in on his current hype.