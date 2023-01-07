Geno Smith a top QB add for season finale

In fantasy football, there is no day more exciting than draft day. Whether you are gathering with friends and family or simply drafting online at home, there is always a high level of excitement. You have new teams, new players to root for and, as always, the smack-talking camaraderie we all enjoy.

But as exciting as the draft can be, the real work it takes to build a successful championship run is done on the waiver wire. This season was no different, as savvy waiver claims throughout the year became the cornerstone of many championships.

If you followed the usual fantasy standard of waiting on quarterbacks in your draft, then you are very much aware of how important the waiver wire was this year. Between poor play and injuries, quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Trey Lance were incredible disappointments.

Geno Smith

Fortunately, we found an unsung hero in Geno Smith. The former cast-off beat out Drew Lock for the starting job in Seattle, went on to throw for more than 4,000 yards with 29 touchdowns and had the fifth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks. To say that he saved numerous fantasy seasons would be an understatement.

We also found tremendous help at the running back position throughout the year. Smith’s teammate, Kenneth Walker, was drafted by some, dropped by many and turned into a top waiver claim when he took over the full-time job for the Seahawks.

You also had Dameon Pierce of the Texans — who, before injuring himself later in the year, proved to be the bell-cow back everyone needed.

But, of course, if you’re looking for a late-season heroes for the fantasy playoffs, then check out Jerick McKinnon and Cam Akers.

McKinnon wasn’t even on radars late in the year (he averaged 6.5 in PPR the first 12 weeks), and has scored seven TDs in the past five games (23.2 in that span). Akers was drafted, but then dropped early on, only to rush for more 400 yards and three touchdowns during the fantasy playoffs.

Even the wide receiver position had some strong waiver claims — Zay Jones, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Joshua Palmer. At various points during the season, each one of these players helped bring several fantasy players much-needed victories.

That is further proof that leagues are not won or lost at the draft. Between injuries and just general player turnover in the NFL, but it is your waiver-wire work that brings home the bacon. The draft only brings you halfway. The waiver wire brings you to the promised land.

Howard Bender is the VP of operations and head of content at FantasyAlarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award-winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy sports advice, player projections, injury updates, and more.