Genie Bouchard shares photos from 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas

Tennis star Genie Bouchard had the best weekend partying with fellow athletes and celebrities in Sin City.

On Sunday, the Canadian tennis player took to Instagram to share a collage of photos and videos at the “8AM Golf Invitational,” hosted by Justin Timberlake at the Wynn Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Bouchard, 28, enjoyed a weekend of golf, parties and other lavish events with actor Chace Crawford, actress Kathryn Newton, pro golfers Michelle Wie West and Mel Reid, former LPGA Tour player Jeehae Lee and Golf Channel reporter Kira Dixon.

The group drank Patron on a golf course and shared a toast, as seen in photos on Bouchard and Crawford’s Instagram pages.

“Amazing weekend of golf and fun hosted by @justintimberlake for the @8amgolf Invitational! Thank you for having me, can’t wait to be back next year!!!” Bouchard wrote in her caption.

She also shared photos from the weekend with Timberlake, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany, and Michael Phelps and wife Nicole, whom Bouchard asked to adopt her.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, retired NBA player Chandler Parsons, and late night host Jimmy Fallon were also at the event, but not pictured with Bouchard.

Kelce and Mahomes wound up winning the inaugural 8AM Golf Invitational. Participants included Timberlake, Fallon, Newton, Crawford, Parsons, Phelps, West, Reid, rapper ScHoolboy Q and more.

Bouchard was among many athlete and celebrity guests at a cocktail party that took place at Delilah inside Wynn Resort and Casino. She also shared a video partying on stage with Marshmello during his DJ set.

Bouchard attended the golf event after she danced in the desert at Coachella last weekend with her twin sister, Beatrice.

Last month, Bouchard celebrated her return to the court after missing a year due to shoulder surgery.

Bouchard was ranked No. 5 in the world in 2014 — and that year, she reached the final of Wimbledon and the semifinals of the French Open and Australian Open.