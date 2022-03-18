Genie Bouchard and Steelers QB Mason Rudolph break up

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and tennis player Genie Bouchard have reportedly called it quits WireImage,

It’s over for tennis player Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The athletic pair has called it quits after less than two years of dating, TMZ Sports reported Thursday. A source told the outlet the breakup was “amicable,” and they plan to stay friends.

First linked in October 2020, Bouchard, 28, and Rudolph, 26, made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in February 2021.

Genie Bouchard lounged in a yellow bikini in Mexico in November 2021 Instagram/Genie Bouchard

Mason Rudolph warms up ahead of a Steelers-Lions game in November 2021 Getty Images

Over the past few months, Bouchard — who is working towards her tennis comeback after undergoing surgery last summer — has shown her support for Rudolph and the Steelers, even rocking Pittsburgh’s colors while on vacation.

“When bae is playing but ur in Cancun,” Bouchard captioned an Instagram photo of herself in November while wearing a yellow bikini.

The now-former twosome also rang in the New Year together, with Bouchard captioning a since-deleted snap of the pair, “Obsessed w you.”

Genie Bouchard shared a series of bikini photos on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the same day it was reported that she and Mason Rudolph had broken up Instagram/Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard shares an Instagram selfie from Miami on Thursday, March 17, 2022 Instagram/Genie Bouchard

Prior to his romance with Bouchard, Rudolph, the Steelers’ third-round pick in 2018, was briefly linked to “Bachelor” alum Hannah Ann Sluss. She is currently dating Rams running back Jake Funk.

As for Bouchard, the Canadian athlete seems to be doing just fine post-split, even jetting to Miami for some fun in the sun.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she posted a trio of green photos in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Rudolph, meanwhile, is gearing up for his fifth season in Pittsburgh, where he’ll be joined by newly signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky.