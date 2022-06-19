Generals nip Stars to finish USFL season at 9-1, playoffs next

If the New Jersey Generals-Philadelphia Stars game on Saturday is any indication, expect next week’s first-round USFL playoff battle between the two teams to be a close one.

The Generals (9-1), who won the North Division, held off the 6-4 Philadelphia Stars, 26-23, on Saturday at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

New Jersey had to overcome a 20-17 third quarter deficit and survived a late comeback attempt from Philadelphia who scored the final touchdown of the game but failed on its three-point conversion attempt.

The two teams will square off again on Saturday, June 25 (3 p.m., FOX) to decide which team will represent the North Division in the USFL title game. The Generals, who own two wins over the Stars this season, will have to beat Philadelphia a third time in order to advance in the four-team playoff tournament. All playoffs games will be held in Canton, Ohio.

The Generals, who utilized their two-quarterback system again, were led by Luis Perez who completed 14 of 18 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Alonzo Moore (seven receptions for 84 yards) caught two of those touchdowns, and Darius Victor had a two-yard TD reception for his only catch of the game.

De’Andre Johnson also was effective in the passing game, completing 8 of 10 passes for 112 yards. The two quarterbacks combined for 250 passing yards.

The Generals’ rushing attack, which grinded out 178 yards, was led by Trey Williams who rushed for 11 carries for 114 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run.

Stars quarterback Case Cookus completed 19 of 33 attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Bug Howard had five receptions for 100 yards.

The USFL’s 10-game regular season ends on June 19.