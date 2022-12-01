Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame pitcher, dead at 84

Two-time Cy Young Award winner and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Gaylord Perry died Thursday morning of natural causes, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. He was 84 years-old.

Perry pitched for eight teams during his illustrious 22-year career, winning the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and San Diego in 1978, then the oldest player to win the award. He was selected to the All-Star game five times.

Becoming a Hall-of-Famer in 1991, Perry had a career record of 314-255, finished with 3,554 strikeouts.

Perry was famous for using Vaseline to alter his pitches; a true greaseball artist.

Gaylord Perry pitching for the Giants in 1966 Diamond Images/Getty Images

Gaylord Perry at Giants Legends Day in 2011 Getty Images

He founded the baseball program at Limestone College in his hometown of Gaffney, South Carolina and was its coach for the first three years.