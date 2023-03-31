Gary Sanchez agrees to minor league Giants deal after Twins stint

Gary Sanchez finally has a new home.

The ex-Yankees catcher agreed to a minor league deal with the Giants on Friday, according to reports, pending a physical.

It’s the latest stop on Sanchez’s path to try to resurrect his career after flaming out in The Bronx.

The one-time top prospect, who burst onto the scene in 2016 and became a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, saw his production at the plate plummet, which made his defensive deficiencies all the more glaring.

The Yankees finally gave up on Sanchez last spring, when they traded him — along with Gio Urshela — to Minnesota in exchange for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt.

It’s turned into a trade that’s had very little benefit for either team.





Gary Sanchez has agreed to a minor league deal with the Giants following a disappointing season with the Twins. Getty Images

The Twins opted not to tender Sanchez a contract in the offseason, which made him a free agent, and the 30-year-old was unable to land a major league deal.

Sanchez was linked to the Giants earlier in the offseason.

San Francisco started Roberto Perez behind the plate in the Giants’ 5-0 Opening Day loss to the Yankees in The Bronx.





Sanchez was traded by the Yankees in March 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

One-time top prospect Joey Bart remains on the roster, but the 26-year-old has been a disappointment in parts of three seasons in the majors.

Sanchez will likely need some time in the minors before he’s a candidate to be put on the Giants’ roster after finishing last season with just a .659 OPS with Minnesota a year ago.

The Yankees are set behind the plate at the major league level with Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka.

Their depth at the position is lacking, however, thanks in part to Rortvedt’s injury history.

At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, they have Rodolfo Duran, Mickey Gasper and the recently-signed Jose Godoy.